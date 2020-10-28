10/28 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Cody vs. Orange, Town Hall for Inner Circle regarding MJF joining, Semi-Finals of Title Elimination Tournament, NWA Champion in action, FTR and Young Bucks interview

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 28, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT (Taped last Thursday night 10/22)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-They went right from an abbreviated version of the opening theme to Dasha interviewing Wardlow and MJF backstage. MJF said if he wins the tournament and becomes the champion, “I become the AEW World Champion.” He said Wardlow is under contract to him, so if Wardlow wins, “his property is my property.” MJF asked Wardlow to confirm. Wardlow had made a face behind MJF, then not-so-convincingly told him, “Yeah, you got it.” MJF told Dasha he’s a good guy.

Sammy Guevara walked up to MJF. MJF called him his little buddy and “big guy.” Sammy told him to cut the shit, he’s not his little buddy. MJF said Sammy looks like he sells Adderall to middle schoolers. MJF asked what he was going to do about it if he’s upset. When Sammy didn’t answer, MJF asked if he was deaf. Sammy got in his face and said he’s just thinking about what he’s going to do about it.

(1) WARDLOW (w/MJF) vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE – Semi-Finals of AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

Ross said on tonight’s show, careers will change. He introduced the show as Wardlow made his way to the ring. Schiavone plugged Cody’s defense of his TNT Title against Orange Cassidy later. Excalibur said you won’t believe what was said in his interview with The Young Bucks and FTR that he recorded earlier. Page landed a running dropkick at the bell. Wardlow fired back with a hard shove and then a punch when Page charged back at him. Wardlow caught Page diving at him at ringside, but Page slipped free and shoved Wardlow into the ringpost. Wardlow came back and speared Page through the security barricade at ringside. Wardlow dominated Page for several minutes until Page avoided a Wardlow top rope dive. Ross said shouldn’t be leaping off the top rope at his size. Page backflipped off the top rope a minute later with a dive onto Wardlow. Back in the ring, Wardlow ducked a Buckshot Lariat and then clubbed Page and scored a believable near fall. Wardlow delivered an F10. Page rolled to the floor. They replayed it from the overhead cam, which looked cool. Wardlow dragged Page by his hair to the top rope. Page elbowed Wardlow’s head a few times to block Wardlow. Wardlow shifted to a chokeslam position. Page resisted and then overhead tossed Wardlow to the mat. Page played to the fans and then delivered his Buckshot Lariat twice from opposite sides of the ring in rapid-fire fashion for the clean win. Page took a swig of beer after the match.

WINNER: Page in 11:00 to get to the finals.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match, and precisely what you’d expect here with these two wrestlers. Page is still not leaping off the page charisma-wise like he was early this year, but there’s still star power there to build on. It’s like he’s among the wrestlers who most feeds off of the live energy of the crowd to be special.)

-The announcers hyped the rest of the Dynamite line-up.

-A video aired with Jon Moxley talking about aiming to make the AEW Title the no. 1 prize in the sport. He said Full Gear isn’t about the AEW Title, it’s about him. He said he won’t be defending the title, he’ll be weaponizing it. He said he’ll have to say the words “I quit” and he’ll be alone with his ego. He said he crushes windpipes, skulls, and egos. “Protect your neck, Eddie,” Moxley said.

-Eddie Kingston walked to the ring with Butcher, Blade, and Bunny. Excalibur said Eddie convinced Bunny to return to Butcher & Blade only after she maxed out Q.T. Marshall’s credit card. [c]

-Eddie paced in the ring after the break with a mic in hand. “How dare the World Champion not be here,” he said. He said he wants to fight, but Mox has decided to sit at home. He told the camera guy to stay out of his ring because “you never trained to be here.” (Did Justin Roberts in the background just gulp?) He said he was never eliminated from the Casino Battle Royal. He looked over at Lance Archer and Jake Roberts in the crowd and said, “Hi, Lance.” He chuckled. He said he hopes Mox is watching from home. Schiavone said, “He’ just a horrible person. He just is.”

(2) EDDIE KINGSTON (w/Butcher, Blade, Bunny) vs. MATT SYDAL

The announcers talked about Pentagon Jr. replacing Rey Fenix, who was injured last week in his quarterfinals victory, tonight against Kenny Omega. They cut to a split-screen break a few minutes in. [c/ss]

Kingston dominated during most of the break. Sydal made a comeback and landed a standing back moonsault. Sydal took Kingston down a minute later with a high knee to the chin for a two count. Ross said Kingston has to win this match or he just won’t be himself at Full Gear. Kingston made a comeback with a knee to the gut and a spinning backfist. They cut to Roberts and Archer from the stands. Eddie then put Sydal in a bulldog choke for the quick Sydal tapout.

WINNER: Kingston in 7:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid role for Sydal as an exciting, credentialed wrestler to put over wrestlers on the top third of the roster on TV. Kingston was sufficiently off-putting, and then some, where you want to see Moxley take him out.)

-Kingston held the bulldog choke for another 30 seconds. Bunny brought a mic up to Kingston who said, “So I Quit Moxley!” Sydal said, “I quit!” Schiavone said that’s not Moxley. Ross said he’s sending a message.

-They went to Excalibur interviewing The Young Bucks in person and FTR remotely. He asked about his ankle. Matt said his ankle is fine. Nick said he can’t even play with his kids. Excalibur asked FTR why they’d put the dream tag match at risk by attacking his opponent’s ankle. Dax said they’re not worried about dream matches, they want to retain their titles. When Excalibur said he’s known them for years, they said yes, that’s why he has a job and gets paychecks. Matt said he and his brother like to see themselves as regular good people, “and sometimes good people do bad things.” He said while they aren’t proud of what’s gone down lately, he can’t say they regret it. He said there’s been a spark and an edge missing and they couldn’t quite get their fingers on it. He said once the FTR “pricks” began messing with their heads, something changed in them. “The old Young Bucks are back.” he said. “I don’t like the way I feel, but this is the way I feel.”

FTR interrupted and were upset Excalibur weren’t asking them enough questions. They got up and left and said they’d see them at Full Gear. Nick said Matt thought of a crazy stipulation. Matt explained that they were two poor kids from Southern California. He said they built their own ring and bet on themselves, and they always came through. Matt said if they don’t win at Full Gear, they will never challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles again. Excalibur said the stakes have somehow gotten higher.

(Keller’s Analysis: Oh, just have the match for the tag titles. The extra stip just feels like an unneeded layer, but maybe storyline-wise it’s there for a reason, perhaps to justify how far the Bucks will ultimately go to win. The Bucks are completely unlikable, perhaps more unlikable than any act in wrestling in years right now. I don’t know what they’re going for, but the vibes they’re each giving off right now are a real turnoff. I hope that’s what they’re going for.) [c]

-They went to the Town Hall with a news network style introduction. Schaivone and Dasha sat at a table like people who moderate political debates. They introduced Chris Jericho first. He came out with Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara as his song played and pyro blasted. The crowd sang the end of Jericho’s song. MJF came out next. Luchasaurus walked up to the mic and said as a representative of dinosaurs and medieval historical, he understands the effects of economics changing over time in society. He asked MJF how he can contribute to the earning potential and ensure the continued financial prosperity of the Inner Circle. MJF had a graphic ready to go that showed earnings will shoot up after he joins. (The chart made no sense, nor did the him having a chart ready to go.) “It’s math!” he explained.

Reba and Brit Baker walked up. Reba talked about how handsome MJF is when he smiles. (Her acting was hideous here.) Baker said you don’t need to be a dentist to know MJF has a terrible track record when it comes to friendships in pro wrestling. Jericho said he’s aware of MJF’s past, but he’s not a dipshit like Cody. He said they’re not actually letting him into the Inner Circle so he doesn’t know their strategies. He stood and said if MJF turns on him, they’ll kick his friggin’ teeth down his throat. MJF assured them he wouldn’t turn on them. He said they got into the profession for the same reason – money and championships. He said together they’ll get a whole lot of green and a whole lot of gold.

Peter Avalon walked up to the mic next. He said he’s shoot his shot, then asked if he can join Inner Circle. Everyone laughed and Avalon left with his head hanging.

Up next was “Mr. Eric B. of Cody, Wyoming.” Eric Bischoff walked up to the mic and said he had a three-pronged question. He said Jan. 20, 1961, President John F. Kennedy said ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” He asked MJF what he can do for the Inner Circle. MJF said his question was powerful, so he has one word in response: Friendship. Bischoff nodded. Bischoff then asked MJF what he believes the Inner Circle can do for him. He took exception with Bischoff calling him “nearly a total package.” MJF said he might not be the best team player, but he firmly believes that once he joins the great men in the Inner Circle, he could learn how to be. Bischoff said he’s worked with Jericho for years, and most would agree with him that he’s a prima donna. Jericho took exception. Schiavone told Jericho to shut up because Bischoff has the floor.

Bischoff asked how MJF can guarantee that he and Jericho won’t end up just killing each other if he joins the Inner Circle. MJF said this is all preposterous. He said he’s a good person and came out there as a leap of faith. Jericho asked him to answer the question of how they can be sure he won’t stab them in the back. MJF got angry and stood up and snapped back: “Let me ask you a question, Chris.” He said he has done everything right and has checked every single box in recent weeks. He’s created great television with him, offered presents, and gave him the best segment of his entire career and the world the best segment in all of pro wrestling history. He asked Jericho, “What exactly haven’t I done?” Jericho said, “You haven’t beat me, but I’m going to give you a chance to do that at Full Gear.” He said if he beats him in a one-on-one match, he’ll allow him to join the Inner Circle. MJF was appreciative and nervous at the offer. He said it’s the biggest opportunity of his life (didn’t he just have an AEW World Title match?) and he doesn’t take it for granted. MJF said he’ll do anything to win. He got sinister and emphasized, “Anything.”

Ortiz said he and Sammy don’t want him in the Inner Circle, and Santana is iffy. He said he and Sammy want to face him and Wardlow, and he won’t make it to the PPV. Ortiz shrugged at Jericho and they followed Sammy and Santana out of the ring as MJF soaked up the situation.

(Keller’s Analysis: Ultimately, I liked this segment. There was some fat to trim, some acting that was below par and too slapstick or corny, but overall it nicely built up next week’s tag match and a big match at Full Gear. I suppose the logic is, if MJF beats Jericho, Jericho believes MJF can be an asset worth the risk for their organization. But the fact that Santana and Sammy don’t want him, and Jericho seems to be disregarding that, is hard to reconcile. The use of Bischoff in cameos is a nice touch for AEW from time to time.)

-Highlights aired of AEW Dark with Will Hobbs winning his match. They showed Ricky Starks reacting from the commentary table. Taz then stood with Starks and Brian Cage. Taz said they’re impressed by him. He told him he needs to make a decision soon. Cage asked, “Are you in or are you out?”

-Orange Cassidy made his ring entrance. [c]

-Cody made his ring entrance, with Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, and Q.T. Marshall. Schiavone said Cody has his work cut out for him. Excalibur said Dark Order vowed to interfere and attack Cassidy, thus it became a lumberjack match.

[HOUR TWO]

(2) CODY (w/Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, Q.T. Marshall) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY – TNT Title match

Cody charged. Cassidy ducked and went for the Orange Punch. Cody ducked and tried to counter. Cassidy outmaneuvered him. They circled. Cassidy took Cody down with a hiptoss into a side headlock. Schiavone liked Cassidy shaking up his pace early. Excalibur said Cassidy has a background in Lucha Libre. When Cody got cocky and did push-ups after a suplex, Arn stood on the ring apron and scolded him, telling him to get serious. When Cody knocked Cassidy off the ring apron, the Best Friends caught him. Seconds later, Cody got “knocked off the ring apron” in the same way in the same place (it looked weak and orchestrated), and the Best Friends caught him, too, but then dropped him. He got upset, but Dustin gave him a quick pep talk to get back into the ring. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. Trent took a cheap shot at Cody. [c/ss]

During the break, they got into a fight with the lumberjacks. As the fight continued with the lumberjacks. Cody then suplexed Cassidy off the top rope onto the lumberjacks, then scored a near fall back in the ring. Cassidy made a slo-mo comeback that turned fast quickly, but Cody cutit short with a clothesline. Cassidy came back quickly, though, with a corkscrew DDT and a Beach Break for a near fall. John Silver attacked Cassidy with a pump kick. Arn then punched Cassidy from ringside. Cody threw Silver out of the ring, then gave Cassidy the Crossroads for the win. The announcers noted Cody didn’t see the interference.

WINNER: Cody in 13:00 to retain the TNT Title.

-Afterward the Gunn Club (Billy & Austin Gunn) attacked Dark Order. They showed Darby Allin in the stands watching as Excalibur noted he’ll be facing Cody for the TNT Title at Full Gear. [c]

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid match. The idea that Cody was cocky early and Arn was telling him to focus, only to have Arn cheat on his behalf with Cody not realizing it, is sending conflicting signals on how we’re supposed to feel about Cody and Arn and the dynamic between them. Cassidy was likable, the Dark Order weren’t, so at least that’s clear.)

-Alex Marvez approached the Best Friends for an interview. Miro and Kip Sabian walked up and said they forgive them for the destroyed video game. They had Penelope Ford present then with a gift wrapped box of some kind. Miro and Sabian then attacked them. They fought into a locker room. Sabian said they’re not forgiven, they’re idiots. Miro said he will never forgive Chuck. They then revealed the gift was the video game controller base board.

-A soundbite aired with Serena Deeb who talked about becoming the new NWA World Champion last night over Thunder Rosa. She said it’s legacy in her hands. She said she will show everyone why they will respect her.

(3) SERENA DEEB vs. “LEGIT” LAYLA HIRSCH

Excalibur said Deeb jetted to Dynamite after her win last night to defend the title on Dynamite tonight. They cut to a break a few minutes in. [c]

Deeb won with an armbar tapout.

WINNER: Deeb.

-Marvez interviewed Hikaru Shida backstage. Marvez asked about how Nyla Rose is refusing to wrestle until she gets a title shot. Shida challenged her to a match at Full Gear.

(Keller’s Analysis: Has Nyla done anything on Dynamite in months? Why not tell a story in recent weeks of her earning a title shot, or catch Dynamite viewers up if that’s been happening on AEW Dark?)

(4) SHAWN SPEARS (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. VSK

Spears immediately hit a C4, a running Death Valley Driver.

WINNER: Spears in under 10 seconds.

-A mascot was throwing candy at him from the crowd. Spears went after him and threw him into the ring. Spears conveniently turned his back to put on a foreign object. The mascot revealed himself as Scorpio Sky, who gave Spears a quick TKO. Sky took off the outfit and eyed Tully on the ring apron. Tully backed off.

-They went to the announcers at ringside who hyped the line-up for Full Gear.

-Pentagon Jr. made his way to the ring, high-fiving Rey Fenix on his way to the ring. They showed Kingston convincing the injured Rey Fenix to give Pentagon the opportunity.

(Keller’s Analysis: Is that how it works, now? If someone gets injured, the injured person gets to decide who replaces them in a match or tournament? Shouldn’t AEW management have a say in this, or at least make it seem like they saw it as a reasonable option and approved it.)

(5) KENNY OMEGA vs. PENTAGON JR. (w/Rey Fenix) – Semi-Finals of AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

Women danced on the stage with brooms, playing off of The Cleaner gimmick that’s never been explained to the U.S. audience in 12-plus months on Dynamite. I’d suggest now would be a good time to explain it or abandon it. Kenny came out in a t-shirt and mouthed off to the camera from the ramp. Excalibur said Fenix was really unhappy about this turn of events, but he’s happy for his brother. Omega wrestled with the t-shirt on at the start of the match. Omega then lifted his t-shirt and revealed the AAA Mega Championship belt under his shirt, which he won from Rey Fenix. Ross said Omega is showing some attitude. Fenix stood on the ring apron angry over the taunting.

Omega chopped Pentagon, strutted, and took off his shirt. Pentagon slapped Kenny’s bare chest, then did some trash-talking of his own. Kenny chopped back and then laughed and strutted. Pentagon then pulled off his glove and tossed it to Omega. Omega slapped him with the glove across his face. Then he aggressively went after Pentagon with stomps and strikes. Pentagon dove over the top rope onto Kenny a couple minutes later. Both were down and slow to get up, with Penta clutching his knee. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c/ss]

Several minutes later, Omega set up a suplex off the ropes to the ramp, but Pentagon headbutted him. Then he dove at Kenny and landed a Destroyer on the ramp. Back in the ring, Pentagon stayed in control. Omega escaped an armbar and mounted a comeback and caught Penta leaping at him with a knee and then a quick One-Winged Angel for the win. They showed Rey hanging his head at ringside in disappointment. Ross said Full Gear will be an amazing event.

WINNER: Omega to advance to the finals.

