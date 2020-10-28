FREE PODCAST 10/27 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship Flashback: (10-26-10) Keller & Powell talk Lesnar’s UFC loss, Lesnar-Taker angle at UFC, Raw from night before, live callers, email (114 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (10-26-10), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers the previous night’s WWE Monday Night Raw and the final hype for Sunday’s WWE Bragging Rights PPV headlined by Randy Orton vs. Wade Barrett, Undertaker vs. Kane, and Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown. Also, they discuss with live callers and during the VIP Aftershow last week’s Impact and the dismal quarter hour ratings trends, whether WWE might shake up their approach to PPVs, the Bischoff-Bret war of words, Linda McMahon’s future if she loses, the whole Stand Up for WWE campaign, and more.

