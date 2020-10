SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the following topics: WWE Raw rating, WWE Friday Smackdown loses big on FS1, the awkward moment Paul Heyman was handed note from Vince McMahon on live TV, AEW Dynamite and NXT Halloween Havoc previews, and more.

