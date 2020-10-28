10/28 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Halloween Havoc theme including Priest defending North American Title against Gargano, Escobar vs. Atlas, Lumis vs. Grimes in Haunted House of Terror match, Shirai vs. LeRae for NXT Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Halloween Havoc is back as two huge championship matches headline tonight’s episode of NXT. In a rematch from NXT Takeover: 31, Io Shirai will defend her NXT Women’s Title against Candice LeRae. But that’s not all as Damian Priest will defend his NXT North American Championship against Johnny Gargano. Plus, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez look to settle their score in a huge grudge match. It’s sure to be an action packed episode of NXT Halloween Havoc which takes place tonight from the Capital Wrestling Center on the USA Network. Now let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Damian Priest to defend NXT North American Title against Johnny Gargano under Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal rules

Io Shirai and Candice LeRae to Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal for the NXT Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley looks to settle the score with Raquel González at NXT Halloween Havoc

Dexter Lumis to face Cameron Grimes in Haunted House of Terror Match at NXT Halloween Havoc

Santos Escobar to face off with Jake Atlas in non-title bout

Damian Priest to defend NXT North American Title against Johnny Gargano under Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal rules

Johnny Gargano will have another opportunity to win the NXT North American Title but this time he will have to do it against Damian Priest under the Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal rules. Gargano has set his eyes on Priest but came up short at TakeOver: 31. Gargano didn’t his loss smoothly as he recently attacked Priest who was coming off a successful title defence against Cameron Grimes. The question is will the wheel work in Gargano’s favour and bring him one step closer to winning the NXT North American Title.

Tonight: the WEIRDOS will come out at #NXTHalloweenHavoc. This will be the wildest show of the year. DO NOT MISS IT! 8/7c on @USA_Network #WWENXT 🎃👊🏻 @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IUhcl33zEB — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 28, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be an excellent match featuring two talented wrestlers. It will be interesting to see what kind of stipulation is set for this match and who it favours. This is a big show and it wouldn’t surprise me if we see a title switch in one of the two matches. My guess if a title switch happens it will be in this match and not the women’s title match because they seem to have big plans and programs lined up for Io Shirai.)

Io Shirai and Candice LeRae to Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal for the NXT Women’s Championship

Io Shirai has overcome all challenges since winning the NXT Women’s Title at TakeOver: In Your House. Shirai will have another challenge on her hands as she defends her NXT Women’s Title against Candice LeRae in a rematch from Takeover: 31. LeRae earned the opportunity after defeating Shotzi Blackheart in a Number One Contender’s Match. However, if LeRae wants to finally capture the NXT Women’s Title she will have to do under the Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal rules. The question can Shirai keep her impressive run as NXT Women’s Champion going and defeat LeRae once again.

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be an amazing match as LeRae and Shirai are two incredible wrestlers. Shirai’s run as NXT Women’s Champion has been great and with teases of possible showdowns against both Ember Moon and Toni Storm this isn’t the match or time to take the title off Shirai who’s been presented as a total superstar.)

Rhea Ripley looks to settle the score with Raquel González at NXT Halloween Havoc

The long awaited grudge match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez will finally take place tonight on NXT Halloween Havoc. The two wrestlers have been on each other’s side dating back to Gonzalez costing Ripley a shot at the NXT Women’s Title. Ripley got a measure of reverse a couple week’s back when she and Ember Moon defeated Dakota Kai & Gonzalez in the main event. The question is what will happen when Gonzalez and Ripley clash tonight at Halloween Havoc.

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a good match as both Gonzalez and Ripley are talented wrestlers. The safe bet would be to say Ripley gets the win since tonight is a big show. It will be interesting to see who Ripley would face next as I don’t think she will be moving back into the title picture with both Moon and Storm in the mix as well.)

Dexter Lumis to face Cameron Grimes in Haunted House of Terror Match at NXT Halloween Havoc

They say anything can happen in the WWE. Well tonight is that night as Cameron Grimes will face Dexter Lumis in a Haunted House of Terror Match. Grimes’ issues with Lumis have been building since bumping into him backstage last month. Since then Grimes cost Lumis a shot at the NXT North American Title. Well, Grimes will now have his hands full when he competes in a Haunted House of Terror match. The question is what exactly is a Haunted House of Terror match the only to find out is by tuning into NXT tonight on the USA Network.

Let me be the first one to say I ain't scared of Lumis and tomorrow I'll prove it! @WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/eBIsDFrkYT — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) October 27, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This is one of those shows which all matches will likely have some sort of stipulation and this is one of them. I’m intrigued by the match stipulation and want to see how it works. I will give NXT credit in this regard. They are trying to find unique ways to bring interest and viewers to the show. Will it work is another question? That I’m not sure.)

Santos Escobar to face off with Jake Atlas in non-title bout

Jake Atlas will look to take one step closer to earning an NXT Cruiserweight Championship match when he faces Santos Escobar in a non-title match. Atlas aligned himself with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis” last week in a six-man tag team match where Legado del Fantasma came out on top. Altas did however send Escobar a message when he planted the champion with a cartwheel DDT from the announcers table to the floor. The question is can Altas defeat Escobar in a non-title bout and move one step closer to possibly earning his first championship gold in NXT?

Today, as a #DiaDeLosMuertos celebration, I’m prepared to do a special offering to the dead ones… You 💀💀💀. Enjoy the spotlight @JakeAtlas_ and remember, @WWENXT is mine… all mine. pic.twitter.com/dY3o50nfyA — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) October 28, 2020

Non-title is fine with me. I’m taking this opportunity to drop @EscobarWWE again & prove I can be the leader he wishes to be. I don’t ‘want’ the spotlight, I’m taking it y luego vengo por tu campeonato. #AtlasStrong https://t.co/aFAEpYdDaq — Jake Atlas (@JakeAtlas_) October 27, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This match should be terrific as both Atlas and Escobar are tremendous wrestlers. Escobar has been sensational since winning the NXT Cruiserweight Title and creating Legado del Fantasma. Since this is a non-title match, I would like to see Altas get a big win on a huge platform to showcase his wrestling ability which should lead to a NXT Cruiserweight Championship match.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Pat McAfee returned to NXT helping Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan defeat Fandango & Tyler Breeze to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Kushida’s big push continued as he pinned former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat Match which also involved Velveteen Dream.

Overall Thoughts

I love the idea of NXT bringing back old school classic wrestling names like the Great American Bash and Halloween Havoc under their banner. This should be a great action packed episode of NXT as both championship matches will be terrific. Since this is a huge special, I would also expect to see some big angles coming out of the show to try and keep the momentum going. The question is will bringing back an old school name like Halloween Havoc and stacking a card bring viewers from their competition over to NXT?