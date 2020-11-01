FREE PODCAST 11/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (10-27-15) Keller & Powell talk about proper heel/face roles for Shield members, Raw analysis from prior night, live calls and emails (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (10-27-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers Monday Night Raw from the night before. In the previously-VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the proper heel or face roles for each Shield member, plus answer email questions on a range of topics including Daniel Bryan.

