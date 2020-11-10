AEW announces console game and two mobile titles, first release set for winter 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Games announced three new titles set future release in a YouTube video featuring Kenny Omega, Britt Baker, and Cody Rhodes.

Omega introduced footage of the console title which will be developed with Yuke’s. In addition to teaming with Yuke’s Omega pitched to an announcement that Geta, who directed the famous WWE No Mercy game, which was released on the Ninendo 64 in 1999, would also be involved in the making of the AEW console title.

Also announced in the video were two new mobile games. AEW will be releasing AEW Elite GM in 2021 on mobile devices. This game is a GM simulator that will allow fans to book their own cards and watch matches play out.

The other mobile game called AEW Casino: Double or Nothing will be released this winter. This game will feature AEW-branded versions of different gambling staples like blackjack, poker, slots, and roulette.

You can watch the entire AEW Games video from today below:

You can read AEW’s press release on today’s gaming announcements below: