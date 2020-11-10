11/10 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne vs. Havoc & Hevaeh, Raju vs. TJP for X Title, Josh Alexander vs. Karl Anderson, Bey vs. Edwards, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 10, 2020

TAPED AT THE IMPACT ZONE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Josh Matthews, Madison Rayne

-Recap video showing the events of last week including Scott D’Amore meeting with Heath & Rhino, the John E. Bravo investigation, Deonna Purrazzo being granted a no DQ title match, and Eric Young & Sami Callihan’s victory over Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards.

-Opening video montage.

(1) TENILLE DASHWOOD (w/Kaleb) & MADISON RAYNE vs. HAVOC & NEVAEH

Josh Matthews handled the announcing alone since Madison was in this match. Madison and Nevaeh started the match and traded the advantage. Tenille tagged in and eventually took Nevaeh down. Nevaeh tagged in Havoc. Tenille jumped on Havoc’s back and applied a sleeper but was knocked into the corner. Tenille hit a cross body block to Havoc in the corner. Havoc pulled Madison into the ring after a tag.

Nevaeh got a sliding clothesline on Madison for a two count. Havoc tagged back in and held Madison in a choke. Madison battled back but got caught in a tombstone piledriver for the three count. Tenille and Kaleb left Madison in the ring and walked off.

WINNERS: Havoc & Nevaeh in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match for the amount of time it was allotted. The match appeared to be a backdrop for an angle with Tenille).

-On camera, Josh fretted about what Madison’s mood would be later when she returned to announcing. He ran down the rest of the matches for the show.

-Gia Miller interviewed The Good Brothers about The North. Ethan Page interrupted. Page and Karl Anderson exchanged slaps. [c]

-Tommy Dreamer interrogated Larry D about the shooting. He was hooked up to a lie detector and was dismissed. Cody Deaner was next. He complained about losing to Johnny Swinger last week. Dreamer pointed out that Cody had wanted to kill Bravo. Cody said he didn’t do it.

(2) ROHIT RAJU (c) vs. TJP – X Division Title match

If TJP loses, he will not get another title shot as long as Rohit is the champion. Madison joined on commentary. TJP and Rohit fought on the outside. TJP threw Rohit in the ring and the bell rang. TJP worked on the legs to start. Rohit fought back with an elbow, kicks, and choked TJP in the corner. TJP regained the advantage, but Rohit pulled the referee in front to turn things around. [c]

Rohit landed two kicks for a two count, then continued on offense. Rohit scored some two counts, but grew frustrated. TJP turned things around with a tornado DDT and an offensive flurry. TJP turned a surfboard submission into a two count. TJP followed up with fast offense. TJP suplexed Rohit off the top rope. Rohit got a DDT for a two count. They traded the advantage until TJP missed a splash off the top rope. Rohit turned it into a crossface and a kneebar. Rohit reached the ropes and grabbed the belt. The referee turned around to put the belt outside. Rohit kicked TJP low and followed up with a running knee to the head for the three count.

WINNER: Rohit Raju in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good action. Rohit picked up a much-needed big win and the way he did it will only make people want to see him get beat even more. I have a feeling this isn’t really TJP’s last shot against Rohit).

-Fallah Bahh was outside the interrogation room with the money roll. Hernandez left the room and said he thought Bahh did it. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz walked up and came to Bahh’s defense. Hernandez walked off. Kiera told Bahh they were friends and Tasha stole the money roll while he was distracted. She replaced the money roll with a roll of tape. Kiera and Tasha walked off and Bahh walked into the room. [c]

-“Treehouse” segment with The Rascalz. They read a note that said they were being evicted in a week. They said they were departing Impact Wrestling.

(3) ACEY ROMERO (w/ Larry D) vs. CHRIS SABIN

Acey attacked as soon as Sabin got in the ring. Acey threw Sabin over the top rope and Larry D attacked Sabin at ringside. Back in the ring, Acey punched Sabin and threw him into the corner. Sabin fired back with punches but was cut off. Acey landed a crossbody block for a two count and continued to work on Sabin. Larry D interfered from outside.

Acey stayed on Sabin until he missed a splash. Sabin fought back and dove onto Acey and Romero on the outside. Sabin got a two count after a splash from the top rope. Acey caught Sabin with a slam then missed a senton. Sabin dropkicked Acey off the top rope and landed three kicks to the back of the head for the win. Acey and Larry attacked Sabin afterwards and left him lying.

WINNER: Chris Sabin in 6:30.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match. Depending on how long Alex Shelley is out, Sabin could be used well in singles action. Acey moves really well and pulls off impressive moves).

-Sami Callihan joined Chris Bey in the dressing room. Chris said they might be able to collaborate. [c]

-Father James Mitchell was being interrogated by Dreamer. Mitchell said he had the motive but guns weren’t his style. Dreamer said the lie detector was showing deception. Mitchell said he didn’t do it but he thinks he knows who did (cheesy dramatic music played at the end).

(4) CHRIS BEY vs. EDDIE EDWARDS

They traded the advantage at the beginning. Eddie got a double arm suplex for a two count. Bey used his quickness to gain the advantage. Bey stomped Eddie in the corner and landed a heel kick for a two count. Josh and Madison discussed that Bey would represent Impact in the New Japan Pro Wrestling Super J Cup in December and an on-screen graphic was shown.

Eddie turned things around with an elbow and chops. Bey fought back with strikes and a kick. Bey missed a cutter off the ropes and Eddie turned it into a pin for the win. After the match, Bey slid a chair in the ring. The lights went off; Sami Callihan was in the ring when the lights came back on. Sami attacked Eddie with a baseball bat. Rich Swann ran in for the save. Ken Shamrock attacked Swann from behind. Eddie recovered but Bey hit him and Swann in their backs with a chair. Sami put a chair over Swann’s throat and was going to hit it with the bat (the way he had previously injured Eddie) but the Rascalz ran in for the save.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: It was short, but these two worked well together. Eddie is always solid and they seem to be grooming Bey for bigger things. Appearing at the Super J Cup will only help).

-Backstage, Tenille and Kaleb approached Jordynne Grace. Tenille asked for Jordynne to become her partner for the upcoming tag team tournament. Jordynne said Tenille could earn her trust at Turning Point. [c]

-Backstage, Rich Swann thanked the Rascalz for helping him out, even though they were leaving in a week. Swann they should go out with a bang and proposed a match with Swann and Trey Miguel vs. Dez and Wentz next week.

-Flashback Moment of the Week: Beer Money vs. The British Invasion at Turning Point 2009.

-Gia Miller interviewed Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee about Deonna’s no DQ title match against Su Yung at Turning Point. Deonna said she always has a plan and will become a two-time champion. Kimber Lee disappeared and Deonna ran off. Deonna approached a window with “I think ur alone now” written on the glass in red. An unconscious Kimber Lee appeared in the window and slid down. [c]

(D.L.’s Analysis: Kimber Lee was either attacked by Su Yung or ’80s singer Tiffany).

-Father James Mitchell was still with Dreamer. Mitchell said Dreamer would just have to trust him. He left and Havoc was interrogated next. Dreamer accused Havoc of shooting Bravo for revenge on Rosemary.

(5) RENO SCUM (Luster the Legend & Adam Thornstowe) vs. FALLAH BAHH & CRAZZY STEVE

Bahh and Steve got the early advantage. Reno Scum used double team moves to take over on Steve. They used the Nasty Boys old “Pity City” on Steve. Steve made the hot tag to Bahh, who took over on both members of Reno Scum including a belly to belly suplex on Luster. Bahh hit a Samoan Drop on Adam for a two count. On the outside, Luster slammed Steve into the post. Luster held Bahh down while Adam landed a double stomp off the top for the three count.

WINNERS: Reno Scum in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Short match but good while it lasted. It’s surprising to see Bahh lose so easily. Reno Scum is good and perhaps they will be moved into the title picture at some point).

-Backstage, Chris Sabin was trying to convince someone to be his tag team partner to face XXXL. The camera pulled back to reveal James Storm. Storm agreed to be his partner for Turning Point and they had a beer. Sabin spit his beer out. Storm said Sabin had to be able to drink with him. Sabin reluctantly drank more beer. [c]

-A doctor was checking on Willie Mack backstage. The doctor said he had a bruised larynx but would be cleared to wrestle. Moose attacked Mack. Mack fought back and choked Moose with a stethoscope. Mack left him laying against a wall and said he would see Moose at Turning Point. Moose smiled.

-Josh and Madison were on camera and ran down the matches for Saturday’s Turning Point show on Impact Plus, including:

Moose vs. Willie Mack

Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari

Brian Myers vs. Swoggle

Tenille Dashwood & Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary

The North vs. The Good Brothers

Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan

(6) JOSH ALEXANDER (w/Ethan Page) vs. KARL ANDERSON (w/Doc Gallows)

After the initial lockup, Anderson gained the advantage and clotheslined Alexander over the top rope. [c]

Anderson and Alexander fought on the outside. Alexander scored a two count then continued on the offense, including choking Anderson in the ropes. Alexander got a suplex for a two count then put Anderson in a headlock. Anderson elbowed his way out but got caught in a back suplex. Alexander missed a kneedrop, which gave Anderson the opening for a comeback, but Alexander quickly stifled it and applied an armlock. Anderson got a neckbreaker to turn the momentum.

After some back and forth action, Anderson took over and landed a senton and a spinebuster. After exchanging punches on the top rope, Alexander came back with a big boot for a two count. Anderson fought out of a piledriver and backdropped Alexander. They exchanged punches. Page interfered then ran in for the DQ. Gallows joined in as well and all four fought in the ring. Officials and security came out to break it up.

WINNER: Karl Anderson by disqualification in 11:00.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good main event, taken down a peg by the lack of a clean finish. This match and the rest of the episode served as the go-home show for the Turning Point special this coming Saturday on Impact Plus. Impact has been in cruise control since Bound for Glory, but the upcoming special looks to have some really good matches. The Dreamer interrogation segments were overkill, but hopefully we have most of them out of the way and they can wrap up the “investigation” part of this angle soon.