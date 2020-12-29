UPDATED: Editor’s Note concerning a published column regarding the death of Jon Huber; PWTorch parts ways with Bruce Mitchell after 30 years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Addendum (12-29-20)

Bruce Mitchell is no longer a staff member of Pro Wrestling Torch. I spoke with him earlier today and let him know my decision, as well as the reasons behind it.

I thank him for over 30 years of contributions that helped shape and grow Pro Wrestling Torch. Bruce informed and entertained readers and listeners with sharp, hard-hitting, informed columns and podcasts.

In addition, he has been a dear friend outside of the professional realm. I wish him well.

I also apologize to the Huber family for any pain the column caused.

Editor’s Note (12-28-20)

Yesterday on PWTorch.com, senior columnist Bruce Mitchell published an editorial concerning the death of Jon Huber (a/k/a Brodie Lee, Luke Harper) that did not go through the normal vetting and editing process for Mitchell’s columns in general, and especially for such a sensitive topic.

I was not given the opportunity to see the column before it was published.

Out of deference to Bruce’s 30 years as a staff writer, I chose not to immediately remove or edit the column as I assessed the situation, which included a discussion with him.

Based on that conversation and additional reporting, I decided that the column does not meet our standards for publication. The piece has been removed from the site.