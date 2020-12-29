UPDATED: Editor’s Note concerning a published column regarding the death of Jon Huber; PWTorch parts ways with Bruce Mitchell after 30 years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Addendum (12-29-20)
Bruce Mitchell is no longer a staff member of Pro Wrestling Torch. I spoke with him earlier today and let him know my decision, as well as the reasons behind it.
I thank him for over 30 years of contributions that helped shape and grow Pro Wrestling Torch. Bruce informed and entertained readers and listeners with sharp, hard-hitting, informed columns and podcasts.
In addition, he has been a dear friend outside of the professional realm. I wish him well.
I also apologize to the Huber family for any pain the column caused.
Editor’s Note (12-28-20)
Yesterday on PWTorch.com, senior columnist Bruce Mitchell published an editorial concerning the death of Jon Huber (a/k/a Brodie Lee, Luke Harper) that did not go through the normal vetting and editing process for Mitchell’s columns in general, and especially for such a sensitive topic.
I was not given the opportunity to see the column before it was published.
Out of deference to Bruce’s 30 years as a staff writer, I chose not to immediately remove or edit the column as I assessed the situation, which included a discussion with him.
Based on that conversation and additional reporting, I decided that the column does not meet our standards for publication. The piece has been removed from the site.
As a sports editor myself, I understand that every publication has to have not just deadlines, but checks and balances. It didn’t cross my mind when I read it that it didn’t get edited or proofed, as we say, and I hope you guys get no blowback from it, Wade. This site is well-respected in the business (I say that based on the people whom I know within the industry and their opinions they’ve voiced to me), and by fans alike.