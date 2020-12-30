12/30 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber tribute show, Team Taz vs. Cody & Cassidy & “10”, Page & Silver & Reynolds vs. MJF & Santana & Ortiz, Jericho on commentary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: BRODIE LEE CELEBRATION OF LIFE

DECEMBER 30, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.

John Huber a/k/a Mr. Brodie Lee has died

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Chris Jericho on Commentary

The Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party

Hangman Page & John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF & Santana & Ortiz

Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford

Lance Archer & Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Eddie Kingston & The Butcher & The Blade

Brodie Lee Jr. Dream Match: Cody Rhodes & Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks

AEW Dark Results

Rey Fenix defeated Vary Morales

Penelope Ford defeated Lindsay Snow

Alex Reynolds & John Silver of The Dark Order defeated Shawn Dean & Tyson Maddux

Anna Jay defeated Jazmin Allure

Dr. Britt Baker’s The Waiting Room w/Matt Sydal as her guest.

Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks defeated James Tapia & Nick Comoroto & Ryzin

Griff Garrison defeated Fuego del Sol

Santana & Ortiz defeated Terrence & Terrell Hughes

Sammy Guevara defeated Aaron Solow

Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) defeated Ariel Levy & El Cuervo de Puerto Rico

Leva Bates defeated Madi Wrenkowski

Matt Sydal defeated Danny Limelight

Tay Conti defeated Vertvixen

The Gunn Club (Billy, Austin & Colten Gunn) defeated Baron Black, Mike Verna & Royal Money

Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian defeated The Hybrid 2

Final Thoughts

It’s Wednesday. You know what that means.

On Saturday the 26th of December, the world got word that Jon Huber a/k/a Mr. Brodie Lee had passed away, sparking an outpouring of grief, love, and respect from every corner of the wrestling world. As Jon’s colleagues, family, and friends shared their stories, a picture emerged of the man behind the wrestler that fans did not often get to see. It was a picture of a generous spirit, a kind and thoughtful friend, a loving father, and a dedicated husband.

The universal love and respect expressed was unlike anything following the death of a public figure that I can remember. It was the sort of response that would make you respect the man even if you were just learning of him. It was the sort of response that makes you think about what you want people to say about you when your time comes, the sort of impact you want to have on the lives around you, and the sort of legacy you want to leave for your family.

As a young father, the stories that have most moved me this week are about what a wonderful father Jon was. Hearing how proud Brodie Jr. was of his father and how much he cherished spending time with him was almost too much. As I write this I’m looking over at my 2-year-old (who is reenacting their favorite scenes from “The Great Pumpkin” for the 1000th time) and thinking about all of the things we’ve done and the things we’re still to experience. I’m thinking about watching them grow up and all of the life events I’m excited to share with them. I’m thinking of all the father/son stuff that Jon and Brodie Jr. are going to miss out on. It’s all so unfair.

Tonight, as I watch Jon’s friends and colleagues celebrate his life, I will be grateful for the years of entertainment that he gave me, the sacrifices that he made to give it, and the example he’s set for me even in death.

Rest in Peace Jon Huber. Thank you.

