New Tag Team Champions Crowned At Wrestle Kingdom 15

There are new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

At Wrestle Kingdom 15, New Japan’s biggest show of the year, Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) defeated Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.) to win the titles after Tama Tonga used Taichi’s iron glove and Tanga Loa hit Apeshit before making the pin

Guerrillas Of Destiny aren’t strangers to holding the heavyweight crown in the tag team division for New Japan. This marks their seventh championship reign.