IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships Change Hands at Wrestle Kingdom 15

Kota Ibushi has won the big one.

After a disappointing performance at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in 2020, Ibushi changed his fortunes to start 2021. In the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 15 night one, Ibushi pinned reigning champion Tetsuya Naito to win both the IWGP heavyweight and intercontinental championships.

After kicking out of Naito’s Destino multiple times in the match, Ibushi hit his Kamigoye for the win.

Though Ibushi has had IWGP IC title reigns earlier in his career, this marks his first run with the heavyweight belt. Ibushi will put his newly won double championship on the line tomorrow in the Wrestle Kingdom 15 night two main event against Jay White.

