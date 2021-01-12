FREE PODCAST 1/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot, Fear, and Pratt discuss Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s English-commentary event TJPW ’21 (80 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Cutie Cutie So Candy Love.” This week, Harley R. Pageot, Emily Fear, and Emily Pratt dive into the history of joshi promotion Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling from their start in 2012 to the present. Then they discuss the first TJPW event of 2021, which was also their first event ever with English commentary, including Yuka Sakazaki vs. Rika Tatsumi and Maki Itoh vs. Miyu Yamashita.

