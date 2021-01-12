NXT to utilize live virtual fans for the first time

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Capital Wrestling Center just got more exciting.

Per an email sent to fans on Tuesday morning and reported by Fightful, NXT will now have virtual fans on hand for their live television events. The shift will start this week during Wednesday’s NXT show on the USA Network.

To this point, live virtual fans were only used inside of WWE ThunderDome for Raw, Smackdown, and PPV events. Per Fightful, the Capital Wrestling Center had been re-airing fan footage from the ThunderDome to simulate a crowd environment for NXT.

