Ric Flair back working full-time in WWE (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

The Nature Boy is back.

According to a report by Wrestling Observer Radio, Ric Flair is back with the WWE as a full-time performer. Currently, he’s attached to Lacey Evans within a storyline between Evans and his daughter, Charlotte. The report does not address how long the return will be for.

Last night on Raw, Flair officially sided with Lacey Evans and helped her defeat Charlotte in a singles match.

Heydorn’s Analysis: There are countless reasons why this is a bad idea. First? COVID-19. The virus appears to have had a resurgence within WWE, yet Flair, a man at higher risk because of his age and medical history, is out there working? WWE needs to use some common sense there. Second? The storyline he’s involved with lacks depth and isn’t particularly satisfying to watch given the circumstances. Evans is the heel, so presumably Flair is too. That said, babyface Charlotte verbally berated Flair just a week ago. I’m sure I’m not the only one, but why not kick Charlotte away after that? At best this is an overly cute way to use Flair. At worst, it hurts Charlotte and further muddies up how audiences should feel about her.

