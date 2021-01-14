New Year’s Evil Fight Pit match rescheduled for next week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Fight Pit is back.

After being pulled from last week’s New Year’s Evil NXT show due to Timothy Thatcher not being cleared medically, it was announced last night that he and Tommaso Ciampa would fight in the Fight Pit next week on NXT television.

Ciampa and Thatcher wrestled at NXT TakeOver: WarGames last year with Ciampa getting the victory via the Willow’s Bell.

CATCH-UP: 1/13 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis, Dusty Classic beginning, more