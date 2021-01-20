1/20 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in a Fight Pit match, ‘Dusty Classic’ tag tournament matches, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA TV REPORT

JANUARY 20, 2021

ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY MATT HUSTWAITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

– The standard highlight package from last week’s episode aired, with added footage of the ‘Dusty Classic’ from 205 Live, followed by hype for tonight’s show.

– Beth Phoenix is back in the arena for commentary after a long stint of broadcasting remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(1) JOHNNY GARGANO & AUSTIN THEORY vs. LEON RUFF & KUSHIDA – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first-round match

Theory and Ruff started the match and Ruff was unsuccessful in trying to take down Theory. Theory hit Ruff with a shoulder block. Theory and Ruff went back-and-forth, countering each other’s move attempts before Ruff scored with a dropkick and covered Theory for a two-count. Ruff tagged in Kushida who hit a shoulder breaker on Theory and followed up with a PK. Kushida hit a Butterfly Snap and worked over Theory with an armbar. Theory managed to escape and tagged in Gargano. Gargano worked over Kushida and yelled out “I am the best!”. Kushida fired back with forearm strikes and Gargano tagged out to Theory. Theory quickly hit a rolling dropkick and covered Kushida for a two-count. Theory and Gargano took control of the match, isolating Kushida while tagging in-and-out. Theory attempted a suplex but Kushida slipped out and Ruff tagged in. Ruff went after Theory and punched Gargano off the apron. Ruff attempted a diving move but Theory caught him in a Torture Rack. Theory managed a two-count after hitting a Blue Thunder Bomb before the show went to a picture-in-picture commercial break. [c]

Ruff tried to tag in Kushida, but Gargano blindsided Kushida to send him to the floor. Theory dropped Ruff with a backbreaker and Gargano tagged in to hit a neckbreaker for a two-count. Ruff bounced back with a big springboard cutter move from the top rope. Ruff tagged in Kushida and Theory tagged out to Gargano. Kushida took down Gargano and mounted him for a ground and pound attack. Theory tried to re-enter the fray but was met with a handspring boot from Kushida. Kushida sent Gargano flying to the floor and dove on to him. Kushida missed a PK and Gargano shot back with a kick of his own. Kushida hit Gargano with a Falcon Arrow and transitioned into a Juji Gatame, which was broken up by Theory.

Kushida and Gargano went back and forth with strikes. Gargano tagged out to Theory who hit an inverted Death Valley Driver on Kushida for a two-count. The heels double-teamed Kushida, leading to Ruff coming in to make the save. Ruff cleared Theory from the ring and Kushida hit Gargano with a bridged Fisherman’s Suplex for the victory.

WINNERS: Leon Ruff & Kushida at 14:55 to advance in the tournament

– A Pete Dunne vignette aired. Dunne talked about the similar backgrounds of Finn Balor and himself and said that after Balor left NXT Dunne gets compared to Balor, despite having built NXT up. Dunne declared himself a threat to Balor and the NXT Championship and said that Balor will be part of Dunne’s legacy.

– Joseph, Phoenix and Barrett made an on-camera appearance and provided a medical update on Kyle O’Reilly. O’Reilly was cleared after aggravating his jaw injury and is able to compete.

– A short hype video for Karrion Kross aired, promoting him for after the commercial break. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: While I’m surprised to see Gargano and Theory eliminated so early, I imagine the feud between these four will be advanced by way of Gargano and Theory costing Kushida and Ruff a match later on in the tournament. A good opening match from these four. Pete Dunne’s promo was solid and noteworthy as it is firmly establishing him as a singles focal point now, indicating the McAfee stable is well and truly on the backburner.)

– McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Malcolm Bivens outside of William Regal’s office. Bivens put over Tyler Rust strongly as Rust came out of Regal’s office. Rust revealed he had got himself booked in a match with Bronson Reed, which wasn’t well received by Bivens who acted nervous about the match-up.

(2) KARRION KROSS (w/ Scarlett) vs. ASHANTI THE ADONIS (w/ Desmond Troy)

Kross dominated Ashanti with a trio of suplexes before hitting a Northern Forearm for the win.

WINNER: Karrion Kross at 1:15

– Kross and Scarlett headed to the back as Troy checked on Adonis. Kross returned to the ring and choked out Troy.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: Straight-forward squash match to continue re-establishing Kross, not that I think he needs to be re-established as he was the NXT Champion prior to his injury, truth-be-told.)

– MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) featured in a vignette introducing themselves and providing some background about themselves. Some highlights of their debut last week were played. Carter said thinking about winning the Dusty Classic makes him shed a tear. MSK said they wouldn’t let the opportunity slip away.

– Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm were backstage and said that even though they aren’t friends, they would win the women’s Dusty Classic tournament.

(3) IMPERIUM (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) vs. LUCHA HOUSE PARTY (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first-round match

Barthel and Dorado started the match and went back-and-forth before Lucha House Party double-teamed Barthel with a Metalik dive off of Dorado’s shoulders. Aichner tagged in and manhandled Metalik, tossing him around the ring. Metalik managed to tag in Dorado and Lucha House Party cleared both members of Imperium from the ring. Dorado dove over the top rope but was caught by Aichner who drove Dorado back-first into the ring apron. Dorado was rolled back into the ring and Barthel put him into the Tree of Woe. Imperium hit stereo dropkicks on the prone Dorado as the show went to a commercial break. [c]

Back from commercial, Imperium isolated Dorado in the corner, tagging in-and-out in quick succession. Dorado seized an opportunity to escape and hit Barthel with a Tornado DDT. Dorado managed to tag in Metalik and Barthel tagged out to Aichner. Metalik ran wild on Aichner, walking the top rope to hit a hurricanrana followed by a tightrope moonsault for a two-count. Barthel interfered which gave Aichner an opening to hit a springboard DDT for a two-count. Aichner went for a suplex but Metalik slipped out. Lucha House Party double-teamed Aichner again with a Missile Dropkick/ Code Red combo. Dorado covered Aichner but the pin was broken up by Barthel.

Imperium took out Lucha House Party with stereo suplexes. Aichner went for a European Bomb but Dorado countered with an X-Factor. Dorado launched Metalik over the top rope on to Aichner on the floor. Barthel suprised Dorado with a roll-up but Dorado kicked out at two. Dorado dropped Barthel and went up top for a Shooting Star Press for the surprise victory.

WINNERS: Lucha House Party at 11:20 to advance in the tournament

– Alexander Wolfe appeared at the entrance set and led Aichner & Barthel in the Imperium salute.

– The announcers threw to the weigh-in for the NXT Fight Pit Match. Tommaso Ciampa weighed in at 201 pounds and Timothy Thatcher came in at 225 pounds. William Regal wished both wrestlers luck before Ciampa and Thatcher got in a shoving match. Referees broke them up as a Tale of the Tape was shown.

– Beth Phoenix hyped the beginning of the inaugural women’s Dusty Classic for after the commercial break. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: A surprising win for Lucha House Party, but their round two match against Legado del Fantasma has tons of potential and the re-emergence of Alexander Wolfe makes for an interesting storyline direction for Imperium outside of the tournament.)

[HOUR TWO]