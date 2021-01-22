VIP AUDIO 1/22 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): In-depth look at Radican’s New Japan top 10 matches for 2020, analysis of wrestlers that trended in the top 10 and honorable mention, Fann’s top 10 changes, more (67 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. This episode of Radican Worldwide is a companion audio to Radican’s latest column in this week’s Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter looking at his New Japan top 10 matches for 2020. The show begins with a look at the matches Radican included in his honorable mention section. Radican and Fann discuss the trends they noticed in terms of who consistently had good matches and what that means for NJPW going forward. Included is an in-depth look at Shingo Takagi, Will Ospreay, and Hiromu Takahashi, and their respective roles on the roster. Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada are also spotlighted, and their top matches are discussed. The show concludes with an in-depth look at Radican’s top 10 New Japan matches. Each match is discussed, and Fann is given the floor to discuss what his top 10 New Japan match list would look like in comparison to Radican’s list. Download this show now!

