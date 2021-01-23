VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #639 (February 4, 2001): Goldberg Torch Talk part 3, Keller’s Top 50 Stories of 2000, backstage news, roster changes, Bischoff’s talent meeting with WCW shows he’s regaining control, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #639 cover-dated February 4, 2001: This issue includes a Cover Story on the Top 50 Stories of 2000… WWF Newswire details Shawn Michaels’s future, additions to the WWE scriptwriting team, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler’s new job, backstage news, and talent roster changes… WCW Newswire reports on Eric Bischoff holding a talent meeting now that it appeared he was in control of WCW again, plus Johnny Ace’s rise to power… ECW Newswire detailing WWF’s interest in various ECW wrestlers as ECW continues to show signs of fading away… Part three of the Goldberg “Torch Talk” with his thoughts on controversies involving limo windows, Chris Jericho, Triple H, Scott Halll, and more… Plus reports on Wade Keller’s End Notes, Raw, Nitro, Thunder, Smackdown, and more…



