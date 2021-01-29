FREE PODCAST 1/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Radican joins to interview “Cornbelt Cowboy” Steve Manders about GCW’s Fight Forever, musical inspirations, taking Iowa football experience to ring, COVID changing his schedule, future goals, more (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Prior to the first wrestling marathon fundraiser – GCW’s Fight Forever (available on GCW’s Youtube and FiteTV January 29th 8pm – January 30th 8pm) – where Manders is scheduled to appear, Rich and PWTorch columnist and host of “Radican Worldwide” Sean Radican interview the Iowa Football and Black and Brave product, discussing the COVID-related opportunities lost, how Manders has encouraged himself after a dark time in the lockdown, working out and preparing for a 24-hour show with limited gym availability, Manders’ goals to get to Japan and his praise for Chris Dickinson, the importance of not “feeling the moment” while it’s happening and staying cool, and there couldn’t be a Deep Dive with my favorite fullback without a preview of Super Bowl 55.

