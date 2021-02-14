News Ticker

First-ever women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic champions crowned

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 14, 2021

Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai made history at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

In the opening match on the show, Gonzalez & Kai defeated Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon to win the first-ever women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

With the help of Kai on her back, Gonzalez pinned Blackheart to the mat after she connected with her vicious spine slam finisher. Moon had been taken out of the match after Gonzalez pushed her off of the stage ramp and into the cage that circles the ring in the Capital Wrestling Center.

To reach the finals of the tournament, Gonzalez & Kai defeated Aliyah & Jessi Kamea in the first round. They then beat Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter in the semi-finals.

