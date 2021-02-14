First-ever women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic champions crowned

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai made history at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

In the opening match on the show, Gonzalez & Kai defeated Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon to win the first-ever women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

🏆 The WINNERS of the FIRST-EVER Women's #DustyClassic… @DakotaKai_WWE & @RaquelWWE! 🏆 A historic #WWENXT moments takes place at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day and this winning team has also secured an opportunity at the #WomensTagTitles! pic.twitter.com/d6rk1MwnFf — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021

With the help of Kai on her back, Gonzalez pinned Blackheart to the mat after she connected with her vicious spine slam finisher. Moon had been taken out of the match after Gonzalez pushed her off of the stage ramp and into the cage that circles the ring in the Capital Wrestling Center.

To reach the finals of the tournament, Gonzalez & Kai defeated Aliyah & Jessi Kamea in the first round. They then beat Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter in the semi-finals.

CHECK OUT FULL NXT TAKEOVER VENGEANCE DAY COVERAGE HERE: NXT TAKEOVER: VENGEANCE DAY REPORT 2/14: Wells’s live results and match analysis for Balor vs. Dunne, Shirai vs. Storm vs. Martinez, Kushida vs. Gargano, men and women’s Dusty Classic finals