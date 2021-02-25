SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH announced on Thursday that they have signed EC3 to a contract.

After being released from the WWE in 2020, EC3 made appearances for Ring of Honor and was scheduled to face Jay Briscoe at ROH Final Battle in December. That match was cancelled due to EC3 testing positive for COVID-19. It appears that the feud with Briscoe is still on as EC3 confronted him on this weekend’s episode of ROH TV.

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that EC3 has signed with the company: https://t.co/57veab2YJX@therealec3 pic.twitter.com/rdQ520dD0l — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 25, 2021

In addition to his ROH appearances, EC3 has spent some time with Impact Wrestling since his release.

