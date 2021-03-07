SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ethan Page made his AEW debut at Revolution as the mystery entrant into the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

Page was the last man to make his way to the ring for the match and got a nice, but tempered reaction from the live crowd.

Most recently, Page called Impact Wrestling home and was a member of The North with Josh Alexander. The North held the Impact Tag Team Championships multiple times and defeated top tag team talent including The Latin American Xchange (Santana and Ortiz), Motor City Machine Guns, and others.

CATCH-UP: 3/7 AEW REVOLUTION PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report with star ratings on Omega vs. Moxley, Big Surprise Signing, Ladder Match, Bucks vs. Jericho & MJF