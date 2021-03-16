FREE PODCAST 3/16 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk WrestleMania’s lack of special attractions this year, Fastlane, AEW Revolution fallout, more (123 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Greg Parks. They discuss the latest WrestleMania line-up and how few “special attractions” there are this year compared to prior years. They evaluate the tip matches so far including evaluating Drew McIntyre challenging Bobby Lashley and the pros and cons of the course they’ve taken so far with the title situation.

They also talk about whether we’re headed toward a Braun Strowman-Shane McMahon cinematic match at WrestleMania now that their first match has been scheduled for Fastlane. Also, is Edge losing momentum and should Danel Bryan be involved in the match at WrestleMania to give it more star power and a wrestler who’s actually wrestling regularly. They discuss the women’s title matches at WrestleMania and the Raw Tag Team Title news.

Then they shift to some talk about the WWE Network transition to Peacock, AEW Revolution fallout including the Inner Circle-MJF angle and the signing of Christian, assessing the AEW-NXT Wednesday battle after 18 months, whether Impact has benefited from the AEW relationship, is Tony Khan in danger of going down the path of other executives who get infatuated with being on-air characters, and finally a look at Pro Wrestling Most Influential People starting with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan.

