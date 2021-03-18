FREE PODCAST 3/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Stoup discuss Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark, LA Knight’s in-ring debut and his ceiling, more (115 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup discuss Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark, LA Knight’s in-ring debut and his ceiling, Ciampa vs. Marthel Barthel, Walter’s return, the Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly feud, Finn Balor & Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, Raquel Gonzalez’s new championship contract, and more.

