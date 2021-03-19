VIP AUDIO 3/19 – Everything Mailbag w/Rich Fann & Zack Heydorn: 1995 Survivor Series Joshi Showdown and ties to wrestling history, Dynamite’s main event, what Zack or Rich don’t watch and why, NCAA brackets, NFL free agency, more (46 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Back-to-back Everything Mailbag time! First, Zack and Rich talk through Final Four thoughts from their inability to pick a bracket, NFL free agency and Zack’s hopes of a Bears turnaround, the pair FINALLY cover the 1995 Survivor Series Joshi match, commentary, what women’s matches looked like in ’95 vs. now and Rich’s thoughts on the individual wrestlers outside WWE (including a Poppa Fann story), what Rich and Zack don’t watch and why, thoughts on Dynamite main event, and more.

