AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 3/24: Omega and Sydal deliver a good opener, Page looks for his next story, Britt Baker doubles down on last week’s match, more

Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal – HIT

Well done by two of the most athletically gifted performers in the promotion. Matt Sydal was given more offense than his position on the roster would suggest. Nonetheless, Kenny Omega increased Sydal’s stock while still winning definitively. Jim Ross made a big deal out of Sydal being on a winning streak, so we could see Sydal in a more prominent underdog babyface role going forward. It’s equally possible that they juiced up Sydal for one great match to kick off Dynamite.

Hangman Page vs. Cezar Bononi – MISS

A quick squash win for Hangman. Despite him beating Matt Hardy and getting his friends in the Dark Order, he still feels like a mid to lower card act. It feels like AEW is either holding him back to go full throttle when the attendance is larger or they just don’t know what to do with him. Becoming the leader of the Dark Order seems like the logical next step, but that doesn’t feel right at all for the Hangman character. His actions would suggest the same.

Britt Baker Promo – HIT

Britt Baker is well on her way to becoming the biggest female star in wrestling. Coming off her historical main event last week, she came firing back the microphone this week. She criticized the fans while putting herself over as a hardcore legend. Baker has been firing on all cylinders and should be in line to earn some wins on her way to a championship match.

The Varsity Blondes & Dante Martin vs. FTR & Shawn Spears – MISS

There had to have been some miscommunication between those in the ring and the production crew. The match was quite short and a lot of action happened during the picture in picture. When they came back, Spears hit a Death Valley Driver for the win. A disappointing presentation for the match, but after the match, several Pinnacle members cut a promo in the ring. MJF bashed Jericho who hasn’t been seen since The Inner Circle was attacked. Everyone looked good as The Pinnacle remains a fresh group in the company.

QT Marshall Promo – MISS

Wait a second, I thought QT was dating the Bunny, but now he’s revealing he’s been a married man of many years? It’s clear they want people to forget that story existed. I continue to be baffled by the amount of time AEW puts into QT and giving him prominent spots. Thankfully QT outlined in a work shoot format that the reason for that is because he is “Cody’s friend.” Cody came out with a hurt arm and agreed to an exhibition match against QT. Presumably, QT will surprise Cody and perhaps upset him leading to a full heel turn. I have my reservations about this one, but Cody has proven himself to be a great storyteller.

The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid – HIT

I mean… of course this match was awesome! The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros are magic every time they’re in the ring together. Laredo Kid was a fantastic addition in place of Pac who is dealing with an injury. Cutler even had his moments to shine. After the match, Omega cut a promo about dissension with the Young Bucks and gave them one last chance to join him by demanding a Too Sweet gesture. The Bucks declined and The Lucha Bros super-kicked Omega. Several matches with Omega and The Bucks are setup for down the line and I can’t wait to see them.

Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti – HIT

AEW has built up a number of talents in the women’s division. Tay Conti isn’t always a name that gets brought up, but she continues to show her future potential. In a matter of months she has improved greatly.

Darby Allin vs. John Silver – HIT

A hard fought match between these two. Both men took a tremendous amount of punishment diving out of the ring and selling for one another. John Silver is a quirky character that didn’t gel well with Allin, but the action was solid. In the post-match, Matt Hardy and his clients attacked Allin leading to a brawl. Perhaps it’s finally time for Allin to move on from Team Taz to something new.

