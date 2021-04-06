WWE Money in the Bank and Backlash dates reportedly set

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE’s PPV landscape after WrestleMania is beginning to take shape.

PWInsider is reporting that the dates have reportedly been set for WWE Money in the Bank and WWE Backlash. Money in the Bank will take place on May 16 and Backlash will be on June 20.

Both of these events will emanate from the WWE ThunderDome which will now live inside the Yuengling Center.

