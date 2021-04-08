VIP AUDIO 4/7 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk night one of NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver, Dynamite, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” more (118 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP talking night one of NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver. What matches stood and which delivered! Raquel Gonzales solidifies herself as the top woman in NXT after beating Io Shirai for her championship. A recap of the rest of NXT. Some AEW Dynamite results. The guys finally get to talk about “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Travis reads “Critical Failures” by Robert Bevan. Double mailbag this week.

