4/9 – GCW Acid Cup Day 2 – Quarterfinal, Semifinal, and Finals matches of GCW’s Acid Cup

GCW ACID CUP 3 – DAY 2

APRIL 9, 2021

THE CUBA CLUB IN TAMPA, FL

AIRED ON FITE.TV

Announcer: Kevin Gill

(1) CALVIN TANKMAN vs. DRAGON BANE

Dragon Bane ran around the ring, but was grabbed by Calvin Tankman and he was promptly power bombed by Tankman. This lead to a near fall and then a series of offensive moves for Tankman on Dragon Bane. After a while the two men traded chops, with the mic larger Tankman getting the advantage with a scoop slam. Bane then dodged an assault by Tankman and countered with a hurricanrana.

Bane then followed that up with a top rope dive landing right on the concrete below, leading to a 2 count for bane over Tankman. Bane followed that with a super kick and a Mexican Destroyer, this was followed by a shooting star press for a near fall. Tankman followed up with strikes and a Tankman Driver for the pinfall.

WINNER: Calvin Tankman in 6:40

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun match with the always impressive Tankman having to go against the high flyer Dragon Bane. Tankman looked like the guy to win this whole tournament the way it was booked.)

(2) AJ GRAY vs. LEE MORIARTY

Lee Moriarty started by getting AJ Gray on the mat and making Gray wrestle his style. Moriarty locked up Gray’s knee, and then transitions to a head lock with his thighs. Gray got to his feet and suplexed Moriarty, changing the match to his style. The two men traded strikes in the corner and in the middle of the ring. The strikes turned to chops and slaps to the face, with Gray winning the exchange, Moriarty’s reward was a suplex into an abdominal stretch.

Moriarty was able to fight back, and he was able to get a waist lock and a German Suplex on Gray. AJ Gray then can back with a handful of strikes of then a big Lariat. Moriarty then made a quick move and rolled up AJ Gray for the Pinfall win.

WINNER: Lee Moriarty in 5:42

(Sage’s Analysis: This was a mild upset to me, but I like putting over Moriarty he is so good.)