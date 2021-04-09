SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Stephanie McMahon seemingly answered the question on everyone’s minds: which match will headline night one of WrestleMania: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre or Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair?

Speaking to Simmons to promote this weekend’s extravaganza, McMahon said, “Sasha and Bianca are newer, but they’re gonna be headlining night one of WrestleMania. That’s going to be pretty special and spectacular, and I can’t wait to see their match.”

Other topics included the early WrestleMania shows, performing in front of live crowds again, Becky Lynch pitching an angle from the maternity ward, rebuilding the women’s division, McMahon’s history in WWE and her matches, the WWE Network and shift to peacock, Vince McMahon not liking sneezes or head nods in meetings, and more.

WrestleMania airs Saturday and Sunday on peacock beginning at 8 EST/5 PST.

(Hazelwood’s Analysis: This is the right call because of the historical significance and the hope that night one ends with Belair posing in the corner with the title held high. However, saying “headline” rather than “main event” gives them semantic leeway to change it up. If they stick with Banks vs. Belair being the final match, this most likely means the opening match is Lashley vs. McIntyre, with the latter entering first to presumably receive the first pop with fans back in attendance for the first time in over a year. I’m not that excited for another potential McIntyre reign, so that’s another reason I’m glad to see McMahon say Banks vs. Belair is headlining.

