Season three premiere date announced for Dark Side of the Ring

Dark Side of the Ring will return to Vice TV for season 3 on May 6. On Thursday, Vice made the announcement on their Twitter account with a special teaser video.

Finally, the wait is over… The first look at Season 3 is here! Premieres May 6 on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/q6zoI18ufO — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 8, 2021

Show topics for season 3 include Brian Pillman, Collision In Korea, Nick Gage, and more.

