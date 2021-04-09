News Ticker

Season three premiere date announced for Dark Side of the Ring

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

April 9, 2021

Dark Side of the Ring will return to Vice TV for season 3 on May 6. On Thursday, Vice made the announcement on their Twitter account with a special teaser video.

Show topics for season 3 include Brian Pillman, Collision In Korea, Nick Gage, and more.

