After a health scare in March, Road Dogg is home and recovering.

Triple H provided a full update on Road Dogg on a call with the media after night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.

“I want to mention that Brian James, Road Dogg, has been home the last few days,” Triple H said. “He is recovering, but he is healthy, he is good. He is recovering at home, doing well. We had him set up, so he was on a headset over the last two days, and you know, kind of being involved and stuff. “As he gets his strength back and everything, feeling good, he will be back at it, back to being the Road Dogg in no time. I just wanted to give a shout-out to him, and we greatly miss him here. He’ll be back soon enough, but he is doing well.” h/t to Wrestling Inc for the interview transcription.

Road Dogg suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized in late March.

