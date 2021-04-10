4/10 WRESTLEMANIA 37 KICKOFF SHOW REPORT: Final hype for top matches including Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 37 NIGHT ONE KICKOFF REPORT

APRIL 10, 2021

PEACOCK NETWORK

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Kickoff Panel: Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Kayla Braxton, JBL, Peter Rosenberg

The panel couldn’t wait 30 seconds before acknowledging the return of the live crowd as JBL incited a “JBL” chant. They did a quick rundown of tonight’s matches before throwing to a Belair / Banks video package. On the panel, JBL said tonight “isn’t about Black history, it isn’t about women’s history, it’s about history.”

After an ad break, the panel reviewed footage of Styles / Omos tangling with New Day. Booker referred to New Day as being one of the luckiest tag teams, and that “having fun” might be the secret to their success. Lawler predicted that Omos was going to live up to the hype, and insisted that “the bigger you are, the harder you hit.”

The panel pivoted to footage of Cesaro giving Rollins the big swing backstage at Smackdown two weeks ago. The panel agreed on the alleged embarrassment that Rollins felt from these events. JBL said that Cesaro’s match against Rollins tonight is the biggest of his career, especially with it being his WrestleMania singles debut.

A brief video aired for “Year of the Bunny,” which brought viewers up to speed on who Bad Bunny is and illustrated his international reach. This transitioned into a standard WWE video package for Bunny / Priest and Miz / Morrison. The panel started to discuss this match but the crowd, standing nearby in ponchos, were chanting more for the panel and Booker stood up to fan their flames even more. It was clear the panel was pleased with the energy of the live environment. Booker indicated that he was doing guest commentary for this tag match, and he was glad to be out there “just in case something happens.” Booker suggested that Bunny has been in plenty of fights before tonight, and he’s therefore prepared for tonight’s match in spite of his lack of in-ring experience.

A video was shown recapping the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame show which aired earlier this week. The panel congratulated JBL who was inducted in this group.

The panel ran down the matches scheduled for night two of WrestleMania, including its main event, Edge vs. Bryan vs Reigns. Lawler revealed that he would be guest commentating on the Shane McMahon vs. Strowman match.

A video was shown for Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman. Peter said he was reminded of WrestleMania 2 where Hogan and Bundy battled inside of a steel cage. Booker said that Shane wasn’t “one of the boys, he’s an executive.” JBL said he wasn’t willing to bet against a McMahon.

Sonya Deville joined the panel as footage was shown for the five-team women’s tag team turmoil match tonight. She said that Billie Kay is so entertaining, and that she was excited to see her on the grandest stage of all, “making us all laugh.” Deville also said she’d be keeping her eye on the main event, Banks vs. Belair.

The panel indicated that the rain in Tampa has stopped, and that the fans congregating near the panel table have headed to their seats. The panel did a final rundown of tonight’s matches before pitching to a McIntyre vs. Lashley video package. Lawler predicted McIntyre would win the title back. JBL said that both men were in their prime, and that it’s the “all mighty era,” predicting a Lashley victory. Peter agreed and said Lashley is unstoppable, and is even stronger with MVP at his side. Booker piled on and claimed that Lashley would “destroy” McIntyre tonight. JBL said it sucks there has to be a loser, but that it was great for us to see a fantastic championship match.

