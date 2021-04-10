4/10 WWE WRESTLEMANIA 37 RESULTS: Keller’s report on Banks vs. Belair, Lashley vs. McIntyre, Bad Bunny & Damien Priest vs. Miz & Morrison, Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE WRESTLEMANIA 37 REPORT

APRIL 10, 2021

TAMPA, FLA. AT RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK NETWORK

-Vince McMahon stood on the stage with the roster of wrestlers and introduced the show. The crowd was densely packed. McMahon said for the last year, something was missing – the fans. The wrestlers applauded. McMahon welcomed fans to (grinding voice) “WrestleMania!”

-They went to Bebe Rexha to sing “America the Beautiful” from mid-ring.

-A video package aired focused on the return of fans to WrestleMania with the “Back in Business” catch phrase and a collage of big WrestleMania moments over the years.

-They went to Michael Cole, Samoa Joe, and Byron Saxton that he regretted to inform everyone that there is a weather delay due to lightning in the area. They showed fans covering up with plastic tarps. Cole asked Joe what it’s like to be a performer who is ready to go, but then has to endure a delay. Fans began evacuating the ringside area behind Cole to the point that floor seats behind them were virtually empty. Cole guaranteed they’d have live action in a few minutes, but they’d go backstage to interviews with the wrestlers.

-Backstage, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Shane McMahon. She prodded him about bullying Braun. Shane said he merely called him stupid and dumb, but his mind has many plans. She asked if he should pick on someone his own size. He said it’d be a little wiser on his part, but he’s having so much fun, since the opportunity is there, he wants to take it.