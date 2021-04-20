SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A&E’s Biography: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin drew 1,062,000 viewers. The ratings in the demos were .48 in male 18-49; .29 in female 18-49; .52 in 25-54; and .44 in 50+. The lowest ratings came in both male and female 12-34 with .2 and .12 numbers, respectively.

The ratings placed the documentary at sixth for Sunday night behind 90-Day Fiancé, an NBA game, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Food Network’s Tournament of Champions, and the Sunday night baseball game. Their viewership numbers placed 14th of those listed.

WWE’s other show on A&E, Most Wanted Treasures, drew 766,00 viewers. The ratings in the demos were .37 in male 18-49; .21 in female 18-49; .41 in 25-54; and .32 for 50+. The lowest ratings again came in the 12-34 groups, with the male demo at .15 and the female demo at .10. The show placed 11th overall thanks to the ratings.

All numbers are from ShowbuzzDaily.com.

Both programs are part of a partnership signed in February that called for eight episodes of the Biography series.

(Hazelwood’s Analysis: I would think that if I’m A&E and WWE, I’d be very happy with the numbers. Now the question is how much of the viewership and ratings can they maintain after starting off the Biography series with arguably the biggest star in pro wrestling history.)

CATCH-UP: Reckoning (Mia Yim) and Slapjack (Shane Thorne) moved to Smackdown (w/ Hazelwood’s Analysis)