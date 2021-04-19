Reckoning (Mia Yim) and Slapjack (Shane Thorne) moved to Smackdown (w/ Hazelwood’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

As reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider and John Pollack of POST Wrestling (and corroborated by Jeremy Lambert of Fightful), Reckoning/Mia Yim and Slapjack/Shane Thorne have been moved to Smackdown from Raw.

The reports state that it is unclear at this time if they will retain their Retribution moniker or revert to their characters/names from pre-Retribution.

Reckoning last appeared on Raw on the Dec. 7, 2020 episode in a mixed tag match defeat with Slapjack against Dana Brooke & Ricochet. She had appeared with Retribution in the time since.

Her last televised match of any kind came on the Dec. 28, 2020 episode of Main Event in a loss to Nikki Cross.

Slapjack last competed on Raw on the Mar. 8 episode in a loss to Riddle. He did compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania Smackdown episode.

(Hazelwood’s Analysis: Hopefully, both can shed their Retribution characters and names. Yim, in particular, is someone who would be an ideal fit in either women’s division if they let her work as she did in NXT. Thorne has talent, but I fear he may be relegated to jobber status on Smackdown.)