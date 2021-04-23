WWE News: Mark Carrano fired by WWE after Mickie James received “care package” in the mail, several WWE office members no longer with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mickie James tweeted out a picture Thursday afternoon of a black garbage bag with her name on it that she received in the mail from WWE. “Dear @VinceMcMahon Im not sure if you’re aware, I did receive my @WWE care package today,” wrote James. “Thank you. #AlwaysBlessedandGrateful #WomensWrestlingMatters.”

James was part of a round of cuts by WWE last week. Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and John Laurinaitis all apologized to James on Twitter for the incident and that the person responsible for the incident was fired. When talking to sources, PWTorch learned this wasn’t the first time a female talent had received a care package while talking to sources about the incident. Maria Kannelis-Bennett took to Twitter and announced that she had gotten a “care package” from WWE when she was released from the company in April of 2020.

Last year I got one too. 😂 https://t.co/LraFKUWWGo — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) April 22, 2021

Maria and Gail Kim-Irvin also tweeted that they had gotten similar “care packages” when they were released from WWE dating back ten years ago. Late Thursday night, Wrestling Inc. first reported Mark Carrano, a longtime senior manager of talent relations, had been fired for the incident.

While speaking to sources, PWTorch learned that female talent often left behind their gear and personal belongings with the road crew while not traveling with WWE. Many of the items the women left behind were often personal and expensive such as clothing and shoes.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Carrano sent the packages out himself or directed someone under him to do it, but Carrano was held responsible for James being sent a garbage bag full of her own belongings. Carrano recently began reporting to John Laurenitis, who was hired by WWE recently as general manager of talent.

-There have been several other firings made in the talent relations department not related to the incident with Mickie James. Nicole Zeoli, director of talent relations, is no longer with WWE. Zeoli had been with the company over 11 years. She became director of talent relations in 2018. It was originally believed that John Cone, a WWE official and talent relations staffer, had been fired by the company, but PWInsider is reporting that WWE changed their mind and rescinded his firing. Cone is now back as a referee and as senior manager of talent relations working under Laurenitis.

Other WWE office shakeups include Dan Engler aka Rudy Charles being released from his office based duties. Engler will remain with WWE as an official. Longtime director of PR Joe Villa has also been let go by WWE. Fightful first reported the news on Engler no longer working in the WWE office and Villa being released from his duties as WWE director of PR.