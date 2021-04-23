VIP AUDIO 4/23 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier ft. Tyler Sage: Semi-Finals of New Japan Cup 2021 USA, Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship defended, and Tyler’s point of view (70 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch VIP show “Podcast of Honor” to cover the semi-finals of the New Japan Cup 2021 USA and discuss some of the talent that also appear on Ring of Honor. They also cover the Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship match and Kenta’s “love affair” with Bo-chan, Tyler’s general thoughts on New Japan, and more. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

