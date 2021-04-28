Tony Khan comments on Turner Sports’s NHL deal, potential impact on AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW president Tony Khan commented on Turner Sports acquiring the rights to NHL’s second package on Busted Open earlier today. Khan was firm saying that Wednesday night on TNT was their home. However, he did indicate during the interview AEW would consider moving to another night if it was the right move for the company.

“I know Wednesday night is our slot and our home,” said Khan. “I’m thrilled with our partnership with TNT. It’s the lifeblood of our company and our primary revenue source and it’s the way most fans get exposed to AEW and see our show. And tonight and every night that we do Dynamite, for a lot of wrestling fans, it’s a really important night of the week. So I want everyone to be rest assured that they’re not going to have to worry about these kinds of major…you know, we have a contract with over two and a half years left for Wednesday nights in this slot. And if there was ever an opportunity to move or if there was a deal to be had, I would consider it. If we did something, it would have to be a really good deal for AEW and it would have to make sense for us. As it stands right now, that is the spot we’re in. If we move, I would certainly consider a deal if there was something in it for AEW.”

NHL and Turner Sports announced a seven-year deal yesterday that will see NHL games air on TNT and TBS starting next season. There is still no indication which days the NHL will air on TNT or TBS. Right now, NBA games air on TNT on Tuesday and Thursday nights.