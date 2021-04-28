News Ticker

WWE restructuring continues in talent relations with Cone promotion, Jordan promoted to lead producer role at WWE tapings

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Twitter @SR_Torch)

April 28, 2021

The restructuring of WWE’s talent relations department is continuing to unfold behind the scenes. Referee John Cone, has now gone from being terminated last week to being brought back into the fold in talent relations. Cone is now second in command under John Laurinaitis in talent relations.

Jason Jordan has also been promoted to lead produicer at WWE TV tapings, which is the role that Laurinaitis held before taking over talent relations. Jordan transitioned from being a wrestler to a role behind the scenes after recovering from both a career-threatening neck injury and surgery in 2018.

WWE has also added some personnel to the department  and one name being mentioned as moving up the ladder in that department is Adam Pearce, who also plays an on-air authority figure.

PWInsider was the first to report the news of the recent changes for WWE in talent relations and producers behind the scenes.

