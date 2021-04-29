FREE PODCAST 4/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Pinnacle-Inner Circle segment, Darby’s TNT Title run, Omega’s progress, Christian, Bucks, live callers, emails (166 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tyler Sage to discuss AEW Dynamite. They review just about every segment of the show, beginning with The Pinnacle and Inner Circle segment. Then a robust series of callers provide other topics and diverse points of view on everything else on the show including Darby’s TNT Title run, Brian Cage’s win, Christian’s heelish promo, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s evolving heel personas, and much more. They close with some emails including a notably bad match on AEW Dark and whether AEW should be airing everything they tape for Dark.

