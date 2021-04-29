VIP AUDIO 4/28 – WKH – NXT Ratings Report, Tony Khan reacts to TNT-NHL deal, AEW Dynamite Review: Darby defends TNT Title, Pinnacle-Inner Circle hype Blood & Guts, Christian-Taz, Omega, more (32 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides details on NXT’s third Tuesday rating and demo numbers followed by Tony Khan’s response to the NHL deal with TNT. Then a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite including The Pinnacle and Inner Circle segment, Darby’s TNT Title defense, Brian Cage’s win over Hangman Page, Christian-Taz, The Young Bucks vs. The Sydal Brothers, Kenny Omega’s evolving heel personas, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO