VIP AUDIO 4/28 – East Coast Cast #549 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss a WWE referee crying over mask policies, Kenny Omega, Daniel Bryan, Indi Hartwell, Peacock, more (97 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On tonight’s show the guys talk about a WWE referee using his work time and uniform to cry over mask policies to his local legislature. No one watches Monday Night Raw anymore. AEW gets a million people to watch their show three weeks in a row. Kenny Omega wins the Impact championship, making him the main champion in two companies. What’s new to Peacock? What could a Daniel Bryan run in NXT look like? Indi Hartwell love. Live phone calls and more.

