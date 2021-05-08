VIP AUDIO 5/7 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Jimmy Uso returns, Cesaro vs. Seth, Bayley-Belair interaction, Throwback theme, Teddy Long guest G.M., Reginald vs. Tamina (26 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the return of Jimmy Uso, Bianca Belair confronts Bayley in the ring, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins, a ten-man tag, Carmella vs. Ruby Riott, Reginald vs. Tamina, Teddy Long returns as part of the Throwback theme, and more.

