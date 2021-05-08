VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #654 (May 19, 2001): Humble McMahon concedes XFL future, Keller says Foley fails to express regret well, McNeill reviews Foley’s second book, Jerry Jarrett Torch Talk, Too Late for new WCW?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #654 cover-dated May 19, 2001: This issue begins with a cover story Vince McMahon’s press conference conceding the failure of the XFL… Wade Keller’s BBL feature editorial asserts that Mick Foley fails to properly express regret… Pat McNeill’s feature column reviews Mick Foley’s second book… A ton on the latest plans for the WCW relaunch in the WWF Newswire and WCW Newswire… Wade Keller’s End Notes asks if it’s already too late for a WCW relaunch to work and points out the self-centered nature of Jesse Ventura… Jerry Jarrett, in part four of his “Torch Talk,” discusses the lack of leverage wrestlers have in a one-promotion industry… Plus Ask the Torch, reports on Raw and Smackdown, ETC. Newswire, and more…



