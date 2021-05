SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover NXT from May 8, 2013, featuring Harper and Rowan challenging Dallas and Neville for the tag team championships, Baron Corbin’s debut as enhancement talent, favorite heist movies, and more.

