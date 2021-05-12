VIP AUDIO 5/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Top matches from last 25 years to entice a potential young fan? McMahon’s favorite era? Which historical pro wrestlers would you want a zoom meeting with? Omega push-back, Christian, Indy scene 2000s, more (61 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by readers:

Which four wrestlers and which four historical figures would attend your Zoom Meeting Dinner Party?

What WWF/WWE era would Vince McMahon say is his favorite?

Thoughts on more than a dozen indy wrestlers of some acclaim from the 2000s such as Chris Hero, Necrobutcher, Colt Cabana, Homicide, more?

Which matches would you recommend from the last 25 years to show someone whois brand new to pro wrestling to get a millennial interested in the product?

Does the bloody image of MJF help make up for the negative reaction of the crash pad landing by Chris Jericho at Blood & Guts?

Pushback on Todd Martin’s criticism of Kenny Omega’s interview on Dynamite last week.

Is AEW’s ranking system better than people give it credit for given how some NFL teams’ schedules are easier than others?

Is Christian in a can’t-win situation with some fans, and what makes Cody so much better than Christian?

Reflecting on the car accident death of Wrestling Eye founder and editor Mike Belew in the mid-1980s, and who would be the red herring in a CSI-like procedural based on his “suspicious” death after he “exposed” the business on newsstand magazines?

