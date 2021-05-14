Chris Jericho dealing with arm injury coming out of Blood and Guts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Coming out of the Blood and Guts match and a stunt bump off the top of the cage, reports indicate that Chris Jericho is dealing with a legitimate injury to his arm.

The Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez is reporting that Jericho injured his elbow on the fall from the cage, but that the severity of the injury is not known.

Jericho appeared on AEW Dynamite this week and soaked The Pinnacle with a bubbly bath in an effort to goad MJF into accepting another match with the Inner Circle. MJF agreed and both teams will face off in a Stadium Stampede match at Double Or Nothing.

Double or Nothing will stream live on PPV on May 30 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. This will be the first full capacity event that AEW has run since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

