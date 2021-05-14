Date for Slammiversary PPV event officially announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling officially announced the date for their annual Slammiversary PPV event. This year, the event will take place on Saturday July 17th.

We can officially confirm that #Slammiversary will take place on Saturday July 17th LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/Om0cRVNYL6 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2021

This weekend, Impact Plus will present Under Siege. That show features Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Trey Miguel in a world championship number one contenders match, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Havok for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship, Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards & FinJuice, and more.

