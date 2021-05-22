VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #656 (June 9, 2001): WCW relaunch plans, Mitchell’s plan for relaunch of WCW, Guerrero sent home for unprofessional conduct, Keller’s End Notes, Brian Lawler fired, Torch Talk, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #656 cover-dated June 9, 2001: This issue begins with a cover story on the WWF’s revised WCW relaunch plans including new roster additions…WWF Newswire details Eddie Guerrero being sent home for unprofessional conduct and Brian Lawler being fired… WCW Newswire details the latest on the revised WCW plans and negotiations with various top wrestlers… Torch Talk with promoter and syndicator Bill Behrens, pt. 1, includes his analysis of the TV landscape of pro wrestling… Letters to the Torch includes reader reaction to Torch suggestions on how to fix WWF’s problems… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column detailing his plan to relaunch WCW… Plus reports on Raw and Smackdown, Wade Keller’s End Notes, and more…



